HashCoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $37,974.00 (HSC)

HashCoin (CURRENCY:HSC) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, HashCoin has traded 6.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. HashCoin has a total market cap of $545,116.98 and approximately $37,974.00 worth of HashCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HashCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00052962 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002994 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00013939 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.61 or 0.00052337 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $368.46 or 0.00752900 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.61 or 0.00099336 BTC.

About HashCoin

HashCoin is a coin. Its launch date was April 3rd, 2018. HashCoin’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,863,911,326 coins. The Reddit community for HashCoin is /r/hashworld and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HashCoin’s official Twitter account is @hashworld_hsc and its Facebook page is accessible here . HashCoin’s official website is www.hashfuture.io

According to CryptoCompare, “HashCoin is an Ethereum-based token that powers HashFuture platform. “

HashCoin Coin Trading

