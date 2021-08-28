Haven Protocol (XHV) Market Cap Achieves $60.67 Million

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 28th. Haven Protocol has a total market cap of $60.67 million and $859,959.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Haven Protocol has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $4.18 or 0.00008546 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,938.90 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,251.58 or 0.06644169 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.95 or 0.01289261 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $173.94 or 0.00355432 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00130667 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $301.65 or 0.00616387 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $169.69 or 0.00346737 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 78.5% against the dollar and now trades at $149.10 or 0.00304661 BTC.

Haven Protocol Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,504,857 coins. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Haven Protocol is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Haven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

