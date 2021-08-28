HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,236 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 930 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $239.00.

Shares of HCA traded up $0.81 on Friday, reaching $251.85. 905,844 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,438,935. The firm has a market cap of $80.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.38 and a 12 month high of $255.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $233.16.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is 16.54%.

In other HCA Healthcare news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total value of $749,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jane D. Englebright sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.36, for a total value of $49,872.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

