HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 299,881 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 65,685 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $21,927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HDFC Bank during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in HDFC Bank by 182.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Shares of HDB opened at $77.93 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.78. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $46.62 and a one year high of $84.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $143.20 billion, a PE ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

Further Reading: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.