Head to Head Analysis: Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) vs. Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

Bluegreen Vacations (OTCMKTS:BVHBB) and Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Western New England Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bluegreen Vacations 0.95% 1.27% 0.27% Western New England Bancorp 20.19% 8.22% 0.76%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Bluegreen Vacations and Western New England Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bluegreen Vacations 0 0 0 0 N/A Western New England Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67

Western New England Bancorp has a consensus price target of $7.75, indicating a potential downside of 11.23%. Given Western New England Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Western New England Bancorp is more favorable than Bluegreen Vacations.

Risk and Volatility

Bluegreen Vacations has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its share price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Western New England Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.3% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 88.2% of Bluegreen Vacations shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of Western New England Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bluegreen Vacations and Western New England Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bluegreen Vacations $519.47 million 0.85 -$80.53 million N/A N/A Western New England Bancorp $92.13 million 2.22 $11.22 million $0.45 19.40

Western New England Bancorp has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bluegreen Vacations.

Summary

Western New England Bancorp beats Bluegreen Vacations on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bluegreen Vacations Company Profile

Bluegreen Vacations Holding Corporation operates as a vacation ownership company. It markets and sells vacation ownership interests (VOI); and manages resorts in leisure and urban destinations, including Orlando, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Charleston and New Orleans, and others. The company also provides resort management, mortgage servicing, title services, reservation, and construction design and development services; and financing to qualified VOI purchasers, as well as management services to the vacation club and homeowners' associations. Its resort network includes 45 club resorts and 23 club associate resorts. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers a range of investment advisory and wealth management services. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, and consumer loans. The company was founded in 1853 and is headquartered in Westfield, MA.

