Head-To-Head Comparison: Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) versus Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY)

Motorsport Games (NASDAQ:MSGM) and Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.7% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Motorsport Games shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Ceridian HCM shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Motorsport Games and Ceridian HCM, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Motorsport Games 0 0 3 0 3.00 Ceridian HCM 1 4 5 0 2.40

Motorsport Games presently has a consensus price target of $23.33, indicating a potential upside of 127.20%. Ceridian HCM has a consensus price target of $106.33, indicating a potential downside of 3.99%. Given Motorsport Games’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Motorsport Games is more favorable than Ceridian HCM.

Profitability

This table compares Motorsport Games and Ceridian HCM’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Motorsport Games N/A -67.03% -49.91% Ceridian HCM -6.92% -1.15% -0.36%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Motorsport Games and Ceridian HCM’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Motorsport Games $19.05 million 9.59 -$1.76 million N/A N/A Ceridian HCM $842.50 million 19.70 -$4.00 million $0.14 791.07

Motorsport Games has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ceridian HCM.

Summary

Ceridian HCM beats Motorsport Games on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Motorsport Games

Motorsport Games Inc. develops and publishes multi-platform racing video games in the United States. It operates through Gaming and Esports segments. The company offers video games for game consoles, personal computer, and mobile platforms through various retail and digital channels, including full-game and downloadable content. It also organizes and facilitates esports tournaments, competitions, and events for its licensed racing games, as well as on behalf of third-party racing game developers and publishers. Motorsport Games Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

About Ceridian HCM

Ceridian HCM Holding, Inc. engages in the development of human capital management software. It offers Dayforce, Powerpay, and Bureau products and services. The Dayforce provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality. The Powerpay is a cloud HR and payroll solution for the Canadian small business market, through both direct sales and established partner channels. The Bureau solutions offer payroll and payroll-related services using legacy technology. The company was founded on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

