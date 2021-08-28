Head-To-Head Review: CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) & American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC)

CIM Commercial Trust (NASDAQ:CMCT) and American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get CIM Commercial Trust alerts:

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CIM Commercial Trust and American Campus Communities, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CIM Commercial Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A American Campus Communities 0 1 3 0 2.75

American Campus Communities has a consensus target price of $49.00, indicating a potential downside of 3.26%. Given American Campus Communities’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe American Campus Communities is more favorable than CIM Commercial Trust.

Dividends

CIM Commercial Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. American Campus Communities pays an annual dividend of $1.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. American Campus Communities pays out 94.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CIM Commercial Trust has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years and American Campus Communities has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

23.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.2% of American Campus Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 19.4% of CIM Commercial Trust shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of American Campus Communities shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and American Campus Communities’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CIM Commercial Trust $77.21 million 2.11 -$15.02 million N/A N/A American Campus Communities $870.58 million 8.09 $72.80 million $1.98 25.58

American Campus Communities has higher revenue and earnings than CIM Commercial Trust.

Volatility & Risk

CIM Commercial Trust has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Campus Communities has a beta of 0.96, suggesting that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CIM Commercial Trust and American Campus Communities’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CIM Commercial Trust -16.75% -37.41% -1.86% American Campus Communities 1.31% 0.29% 0.12%

Summary

American Campus Communities beats CIM Commercial Trust on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

CIM Commercial Trust Company Profile

CIM Commercial Trust Corp. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and operation of Class A and office assets. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental. The Hotel segment relates to operations of hotel properties and rental income generated from a garage located directly across the street from one of the hotels. The Lending segment includes income from the yield and other related fee income earned on its loans receivable. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

American Campus Communities Company Profile

American Campus Communities, Inc. is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties. As of September 30, 2020, American Campus Communities owned 166 student housing properties containing approximately 111,900 beds. Including its owned and third-party managed properties, ACC's total managed portfolio consisted of 204 properties with approximately 139,900 beds.

Receive News & Ratings for CIM Commercial Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIM Commercial Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.