Head to Head Review: Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) & Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN)

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) and Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Clarivate and Phunware’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Clarivate $1.25 billion 12.79 -$311.87 million $0.55 45.47 Phunware $10.00 million 7.86 -$22.20 million ($0.37) -2.84

Phunware has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Clarivate. Phunware is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clarivate, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

61.4% of Clarivate shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.1% of Phunware shares are held by institutional investors. 22.0% of Clarivate shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of Phunware shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Clarivate and Phunware’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Clarivate -8.49% 4.53% 2.58% Phunware -429.56% -560.65% -75.52%

Risk & Volatility

Clarivate has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Phunware has a beta of 12.05, suggesting that its share price is 1,105% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Clarivate and Phunware, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Clarivate 0 0 5 0 3.00 Phunware 0 0 2 0 3.00

Clarivate currently has a consensus price target of $31.40, suggesting a potential upside of 25.55%. Phunware has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential upside of 114.29%. Given Phunware’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Phunware is more favorable than Clarivate.

Summary

Clarivate beats Phunware on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in London.

Phunware Company Profile

Phunware, Inc. engages in the development of a Multiscreen-as-a-Service platform, an enterprise cloud platform for mobile. It provides companies the products, solutions, data, and services necessary to engage, manage, and monetize mobile application portfolios and audiences at scale. Its platform also allows for the licensing and creation of category-defining mobile experiences for brands and their application users worldwide. The company was founded by Alan S. Knitowski and Luan Dang in February 2009 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

