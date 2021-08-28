Head to Head Survey: CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU)

CareMax (NASDAQ:CMAX) and Capital Senior Living (NYSE:CSU) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares CareMax and Capital Senior Living’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CareMax N/A N/A N/A Capital Senior Living -49.90% N/A -14.06%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for CareMax and Capital Senior Living, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CareMax 0 1 0 0 2.00 Capital Senior Living 0 0 1 0 3.00

CareMax currently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 71.15%. Given CareMax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe CareMax is more favorable than Capital Senior Living.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CareMax and Capital Senior Living’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CareMax N/A N/A -$21.51 million N/A N/A Capital Senior Living $383.86 million 0.21 -$295.37 million N/A N/A

CareMax has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Capital Senior Living.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

89.5% of CareMax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by institutional investors. 5.5% of Capital Senior Living shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CareMax beats Capital Senior Living on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

CareMax Company Profile

CareMax Medical Group, LLC operates as a health care organization that offers medical services through physicians and health care professionals. The company offers primary care, specialty care, telemedicine, health and wellness, optometry, dental, and transportation services. CareMax Medical Group, LLC was founded in 2011 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Capital Senior Living Company Profile

Capital Senior Living Corp. engages in the operation of senior housing communities. Its senior living options include independent living, assisted living, and memory care. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

