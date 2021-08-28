Head-To-Head Survey: Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) vs. Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO)

Orange County Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBT) and Mogo (NASDAQ:MOGO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

19.4% of Orange County Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.1% of Mogo shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Mogo’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Orange County Bancorp $58.73 million 3.21 $11.10 million N/A N/A Mogo $33.03 million 11.43 -$10.04 million ($0.30) -17.90

Orange County Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Mogo.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Orange County Bancorp and Mogo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Orange County Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Mogo 0 1 4 0 2.80

Mogo has a consensus target price of $11.90, indicating a potential upside of 121.60%. Given Mogo’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Mogo is more favorable than Orange County Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Orange County Bancorp and Mogo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Orange County Bancorp N/A N/A N/A Mogo 10.57% -23.47% -11.85%

Summary

Orange County Bancorp beats Mogo on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Orange County Bancorp

Orange County Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking solutions. The firm operates through Banking and Wealth Management. It offers banking solutions such as business, personal banking, special services, trusts and investment services. The company was founded on May 2, 1892 and is headquartered in Middletown, NY.

About Mogo

Mogo, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a financial health app that empowers consumers with simple solutions to help them manage and control their finances. Through its app, the firm provides free credit score monitoring, identity fraud protection, digital spending account with platinum prepaid visa card and digital mortgage experience. Its MogoCrypto account enables users to buy and sell bitcoins, and access to smart consumer credit products through MogoMoney. The company was founded on January 14, 1972 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

