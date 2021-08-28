Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,313 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 8,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Heartland Financial USA worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HTLF. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

HTLF opened at $47.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.54. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.37 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 27.10%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

