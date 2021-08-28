Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $217.95 Million

Hedera Hashgraph (CURRENCY:HBAR) traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. During the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000544 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a market cap of $2.51 billion and approximately $217.95 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00005779 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.99 or 0.00055340 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47.24 or 0.00096874 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $142.62 or 0.00292463 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.15 or 0.00010566 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.63 or 0.00048457 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000676 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph Profile

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,467,248,165 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera Hashgraph should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hedera Hashgraph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

