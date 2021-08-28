Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $69.00.

HEINY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Heineken in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HEINY opened at $54.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $62.96 billion, a PE ratio of 47.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.87. Heineken has a 1-year low of $43.13 and a 1-year high of $61.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.19.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.4403 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Heineken’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Heineken NV engages in the manufacture and distribution of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm operates through the following segments: Africa, Middle East and Eastern Europe; Americas; Asia Pacific; Europe; Head Officer and Other or Eliminations. It offers products under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, Mort Subite, Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout and Blind Pig brands.

