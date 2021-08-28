Helix Trading 99.3% Higher Over Last Week (HLIX)

Helix (CURRENCY:HLIX) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 28th. Helix has a total market capitalization of $174,194.41 and approximately $109.00 worth of Helix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Helix coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Helix has traded 99.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00023694 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001369 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000116 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000719 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Helix Coin Profile

Helix is a coin. Helix’s total supply is 35,175,767 coins and its circulating supply is 35,049,932 coins. The Reddit community for Helix is https://reddit.com/r/ProjectHelix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Helix’s official website is helix-crypto.com . The official message board for Helix is medium.com/@projecthelixcoin . Helix’s official Twitter account is @TheHelixProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Helix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Helix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Helix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Helix using one of the exchanges listed above.

