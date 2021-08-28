Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.60 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Heritage-Crystal Clean’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Heritage-Crystal Clean posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 233.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will report full-year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.19 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Heritage-Crystal Clean.

Get Heritage-Crystal Clean alerts:

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.26. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 7.61%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.83.

Heritage-Crystal Clean stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.22. 19,702 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,558. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $28.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $707.50 million, a PE ratio of 20.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.24. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a 1 year low of $12.60 and a 1 year high of $34.91.

In other news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 854,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,188,000 after purchasing an additional 44,707 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 941,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,556,000 after purchasing an additional 270,475 shares during the period. Walthausen & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 167,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 8,022 shares during the period. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean Company Profile

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage-Crystal Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.