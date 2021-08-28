Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Update

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 54.4% from the July 29th total of 10,300 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 63,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

HGBL stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Heritage Global has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $4.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $75.85 million, a P/E ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.22.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Heritage Global had a return on equity of 19.98% and a net margin of 32.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 29,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $62,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 374,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $805,598.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 81,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total value of $145,706.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 69,917 shares of company stock valued at $138,047 and sold 156,230 shares valued at $292,628. Insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HGBL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HGBL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Heritage Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Heritage Global in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

Heritage Global, Inc engages in the provision of corporate and financial asset liquidation transactions, valuations, and advisory services. It also offers financial asset solutions, such as auction and appraisal services, traditional asset disposition sales, and financial solutions for distressed businesses and properties.

