Hertz Network Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (HTZ)

Hertz Network (CURRENCY:HTZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. During the last week, Hertz Network has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar. One Hertz Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Hertz Network has a market cap of $1.48 million and $111,512.00 worth of Hertz Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002052 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.04 or 0.00053419 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.23 or 0.00135847 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.41 or 0.00150594 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003408 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,924.40 or 1.00357395 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $487.00 or 0.00998970 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,249.92 or 0.06666488 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hertz Network Profile

Hertz Network’s total supply is 29,037,301,331 coins and its circulating supply is 5,238,410,649 coins. Hertz Network’s official Twitter account is @hertz_network

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hertz Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hertz Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hertz Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

