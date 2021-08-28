Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.78.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 28th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hess Midstream stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $640.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61 and a beta of 2.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.74. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.62.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.88%. This is a positive change from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

