Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its holdings in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 195,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,949 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.19% of Highwoods Properties worth $8,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HIW. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 165.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,093 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Highwoods Properties by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Highwoods Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $128,000. 88.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Highwoods Properties alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho cut Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Highwoods Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Highwoods Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.20.

Shares of NYSE:HIW opened at $45.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.18 and a 12-month high of $48.98. The firm has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.17.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $185.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.55 million. Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 32.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from Highwoods Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Highwoods Properties’s payout ratio is 55.87%.

Highwoods Properties Company Profile

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW) real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) and a member of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. Highwoods is a fully-integrated office REIT that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Nashville, Orlando, Pittsburgh, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

See Also: Blockchain

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HIW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW).

Receive News & Ratings for Highwoods Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Highwoods Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.