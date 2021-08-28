Hillenbrand, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.22 (NYSE:HI)

Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 0.215 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th.

Hillenbrand has increased its dividend payment by 3.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI opened at $46.20 on Friday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.53.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $686.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Hillenbrand’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hillenbrand news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total value of $280,902.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $343,040.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hillenbrand stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI) by 25.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 354,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,291 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.49% of Hillenbrand worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Hillenbrand from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.