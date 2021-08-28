Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $371.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) will post $371.00 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $348.10 million to $409.90 million. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.49 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

HLMN has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hillman Solutions in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hillman Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Hillman Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of HLMN stock opened at $11.85 on Friday. Hillman Solutions has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $13.46.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

