Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,463,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,200 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 1.80% of Hilltop worth $53,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Hilltop during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH opened at $34.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.08. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $17.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.03.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.12. Hilltop had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 21.68%. The firm had revenue of $447.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Hilltop’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.48%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HTH. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.89 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $31.89 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

In other Hilltop news, CEO Jerry Schaffner sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $990,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

