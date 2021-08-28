Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 546,354 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,166 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.64% of Hilton Grand Vacations worth $22,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 245.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 188.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilton Grand Vacations alerts:

NYSE HGV opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of -23.10 and a beta of 2.28. Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $48.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.72. The company has a quick ratio of 6.48, a current ratio of 8.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Hilton Grand Vacations had a positive return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.15 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Hilton Grand Vacations Company Profile

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing; and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals (VOIs); manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Grand Vacations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.