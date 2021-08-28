Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) Shares Up 11.3%

Shares of Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HROEY) shot up 11.3% on Friday . The company traded as high as $16.50 and last traded at $16.50. 500 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 4% from the average session volume of 522 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.83.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hirose Electric Co.,Ltd. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th.

Get Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.86.

Hirose Electric Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells various types of connectors in Japan and internationally. The company offers multi-pin connectors, including circular and rectangular connectors; connectors for ribbon cables; connectors used for printed circuit boards comprising flexible printed circuit boards; and nylon connectors for use in a range of fields, such as smartphones, communications equipment, and automotive electronics, as well as in industrial fields, such as measuring and control equipment, FA equipment, and medical electronics equipment.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hirose Electric Co.Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.