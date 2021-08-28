HIVE Blockchain Technologies (CVE:HIVE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. (CVE:HIVE) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$3.98. HIVE Blockchain Technologies shares last traded at C$3.93, with a volume of 1,360,427 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 target price on HIVE Blockchain Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 36.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. It is involved in the mining and sale of digital currencies, such as Ethereum, Ethereum Classic, and Bitcoin. The company was formerly known as Leeta Gold Corp. and changed its name to HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.

