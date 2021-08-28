Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 260,900 shares, a decline of 49.3% from the July 29th total of 514,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 352,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of HOLI stock opened at $20.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.67. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a one year low of $9.83 and a one year high of $20.84.
Several brokerages have weighed in on HOLI. Zacks Investment Research cut Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.
About Hollysys Automation Technologies
HollySys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of automation control system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Automation, Rail Transportation and Mechanical and Electrical Solution. The Industrial Automation segment consists of third-party hardware-centric products such as instrumentation and actuators; its proprietary software-centric distributed control systems and programmable logic controller; and valued-added software packages.
