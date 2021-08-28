Holo Price Reaches $0.0111 on Exchanges (HOT)

Holo (CURRENCY:HOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Holo has traded up 2.1% against the dollar. Holo has a total market capitalization of $1.91 billion and approximately $249.23 million worth of Holo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Holo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0111 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00052454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00002985 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.53 or 0.00052485 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $365.81 or 0.00752025 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.92 or 0.00104688 BTC.

About Holo

HOT is a coin. Its launch date was January 16th, 2018. Holo’s total supply is 177,619,433,541 coins and its circulating supply is 172,794,036,341 coins. Holo’s official message board is medium.com/h-o-l-o . Holo’s official Twitter account is @h_o_l_o_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Holo is holochain.org . The Reddit community for Holo is /r/holochain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Holochain (HOT) is a decentralized application platform that uses peer-to-peer networking for processing agent-centric agreement and consensus mechanisms between users. In Holochain, no true global consensus is maintained. Instead, each agent in the public blockchain maintains a private fork that is managed and stored in a limited way on the public blockchain with a distributed hash table. This enables every device on a network to function independently, and only requires the synchronization of data when necessary, or agreed upon by users. This could translate into higher scalability for dapps hosted on Holochain. The Holo ecosystem relies on hosts that provide processing and storage for distributed applications while earning redeemable credits. Holochain Dapps can be developed with JavaScript or Lisp, with support for front-end systems using CSS, HTML, and JavaScript. “

Holo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Holo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Holo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Holo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

