Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $138.53 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) will report sales of $138.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hope Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $136.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.30 million. Hope Bancorp posted sales of $135.15 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Hope Bancorp will report full year sales of $545.17 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $540.50 million to $549.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $555.37 million, with estimates ranging from $547.40 million to $566.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hope Bancorp.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 25.44%. The firm had revenue of $137.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of HOPE stock opened at $14.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Hope Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $16.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.22%.

In related news, EVP Thomas Stenger sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.93, for a total value of $51,457.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $38,377.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOPE. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Hope Bancorp by 48.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hope Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $140,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 1,957.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.35% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Bank of Hope. The firm offers core business banking products for small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. Its products and services include certificate of deposit, online banking, bill payment, mobile banking, credits card, and mortgage loans.

