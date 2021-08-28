Horan Securities Inc. Has $1.19 Million Stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,144 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,144 shares during the quarter. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 0.8% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $52,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $69,000. Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 24.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $162,000.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Friday, reaching $131.21. 1,430,120 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,437. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $129.59 and a twelve month high of $133.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.13.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

