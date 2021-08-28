Hord Hits Market Capitalization of $15.76 Million (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Hord has a total market capitalization of $15.76 million and $1.22 million worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00000514 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Hord has traded 28.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002354 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $64.88 or 0.00132696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.11 or 0.00151590 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003391 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,742.03 or 0.99694337 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.29 or 0.06633646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $486.02 or 0.00994071 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 91.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hord

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,692,661 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.