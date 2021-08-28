Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Stock Position Lifted by Aew Capital Management L P

Aew Capital Management L P lifted its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,582,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247,600 shares during the quarter. Host Hotels & Resorts accounts for approximately 2.3% of Aew Capital Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aew Capital Management L P owned approximately 0.65% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $78,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 64.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 47.1% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 31.4% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the last quarter. 90.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HST shares. Capital One Financial raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $20.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI raised Host Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Host Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist raised Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of NASDAQ HST traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.42. 6,420,772 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,983,422. The company has a current ratio of 18.81, a quick ratio of 18.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of -19.55 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.31. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $18.52.

Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.13). Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 9.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Host Hotels & Resorts

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

