HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Acquired by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 18.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,084,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 807,228 shares during the quarter. HP makes up about 0.7% of Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of HP worth $153,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HPQ. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in HP by 3.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the first quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of HP by 1.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on HPQ. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.54.

HPQ stock traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $28.92. 23,469,048 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,752,230. The firm has a market cap of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.21%.

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

