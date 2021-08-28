HTMLCOIN Market Capitalization Achieves $8.77 Million (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded up 26.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. One HTMLCOIN coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 4% against the dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $8.77 million and approximately $9,508.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0758 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTML is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. HTMLCOIN’s official website is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

