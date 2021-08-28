Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Bought by Impax Asset Management Group plc

Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,966,345 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 353,484 shares during the quarter. Hubbell accounts for approximately 1.6% of Impax Asset Management Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Impax Asset Management Group plc owned 3.62% of Hubbell worth $367,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 5.8% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,650,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 37.0% in the first quarter. Pettee Investors Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,871,744 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $910,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,302 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 97.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 15.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HUBB traded up $2.75 on Friday, hitting $208.20. 237,854 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 260,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $194.82. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $131.09 and a 1 year high of $208.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 21.32%. Hubbell’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HUBB shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

