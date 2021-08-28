Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Short Interest Update

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,320,000 shares, a decline of 49.2% from the July 29th total of 8,500,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,630,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of HBM traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.19. The company had a trading volume of 771,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,519,600. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.45. Hudbay Minerals has a 12 month low of $3.82 and a 12 month high of $9.60.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $404.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.66 million. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 5.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 93.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.15) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0079 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Hudbay Minerals’s payout ratio is currently -4.35%.

HBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$11.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.45.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hudbay Minerals by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 383,864 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 102,589 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in Hudbay Minerals by 219.9% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 687,499 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after buying an additional 472,563 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 42,903 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 768,585 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,259,000 after acquiring an additional 53,465 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

