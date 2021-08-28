Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Huize Holding Limited (NASDAQ:HUIZ) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 88,300 shares, a growth of 96.7% from the July 29th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 405,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Huize by 41.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huize by 78.8% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 19,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Huize during the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Huize by 700.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 126,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 110,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Huize during the second quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HUIZ opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $134.56 million, a P/E ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Huize has a 12 month low of $2.15 and a 12 month high of $13.85.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Huize from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

About Huize

Huize Holding Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers insurance brokerage services in the People's Republic of China. It provides life and health insurance products, such as critical illness, illness and disease, and term life and whole life insurance products; and property and casualty insurance products, including travel, individual casualty, and corporate liability insurance products.

