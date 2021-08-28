Humaniq (HMQ) Trading 66% Lower Over Last Week

Humaniq (CURRENCY:HMQ) traded down 56.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 66% lower against the US dollar. Humaniq has a total market capitalization of $483,771.03 and $52,351.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Humaniq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00052455 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003001 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00013859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00052417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $367.09 or 0.00750822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.97 or 0.00100163 BTC.

About Humaniq

Humaniq is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com . Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

Buying and Selling Humaniq

