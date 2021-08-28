Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Hunter Technology Corp. (OTCMKTS:HOILF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the July 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

HOILF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 14,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,548. Hunter Technology has a 1 year low of $0.10 and a 1 year high of $1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.27.

About Hunter Technology

Hunter Technology Corp. develops interactive software platforms powered by blockchain technology that digitalize and streamline physical oil trading throughout the transaction lifecycle. With its solutions, Hunter delivers more favorable economics and fair market access for all and promotes the transition towards a more environmentally and ethically responsible ecosystem.

