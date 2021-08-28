Hush Trading 9.6% Higher Over Last Week (HUSH)

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Hush has traded up 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Hush coin can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000254 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market capitalization of $1.30 million and $951.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Hush

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . Hush’s official website is myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Hush Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hush should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

