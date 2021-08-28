Hydra (HYDRA) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $553,773.00

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded up 4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Hydra coin can currently be purchased for $17.92 or 0.00036576 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Hydra has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar. Hydra has a market capitalization of $69.16 million and approximately $553,773.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002387 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $67.60 or 0.00137932 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $74.23 or 0.00151471 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003439 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,970.21 or 0.99923472 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $488.38 or 0.00996545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,235.66 or 0.06602352 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Hydra

Hydra’s total supply is 17,291,922 coins and its circulating supply is 3,858,584 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

