Hyman Charles D Acquires 200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the first quarter worth about $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 577.8% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 65.0% during the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 66 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO traded down $4.26 during trading on Friday, hitting $548.51. 846,137 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,622,911. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $526.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.75. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $401.07 and a 1 year high of $560.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.78.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $520.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $544.71.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total value of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

