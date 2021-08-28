Hyman Charles D Cuts Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Hyman Charles D decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $2,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 116.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 26,155,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,886,278,000 after buying an additional 14,060,388 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 189.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,440,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561,294 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,349,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,560,069,000 after purchasing an additional 908,748 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 1,044.2% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 754,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,896,000 after purchasing an additional 688,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and during the second quarter worth about $115,618,000. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LLY traded down $1.57 on Friday, hitting $259.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,839,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,595,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $246.52. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $129.21 and a 1-year high of $275.87.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 22.71% and a return on equity of 119.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 12,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.51, for a total value of $3,063,403.98. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,400,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,983,689,479.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,284,132 shares of company stock worth $313,806,792. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $244.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $225.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. DZ Bank raised shares of Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $288.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $247.47.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

