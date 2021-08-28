Hyman Charles D Cuts Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,541 shares of the company’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 27,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,534,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 335,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,594,000 after purchasing an additional 14,301 shares in the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 64,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,280,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $2.85 on Friday, hitting $247.86. 497,916 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,936. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $239.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $168.17 and a 1-year high of $248.30.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

