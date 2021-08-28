Hyman Charles D Decreases Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $9,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,450,000 after buying an additional 5,180,099 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,176,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625,879 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the first quarter valued at $125,270,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 37.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,558,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,309 shares in the last quarter. 70.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Wesley D. Kremer sold 5,512 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.82, for a total transaction of $478,551.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,382,919.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total value of $5,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,655,010.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,590,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,249,813. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $51.92 and a one year high of $89.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.10. The company has a market cap of $128.77 billion, a PE ratio of 59.31, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.77.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

