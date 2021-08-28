Hyman Charles D Has $1.77 Million Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Hyman Charles D lifted its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,590 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 146.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 101 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on DHR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $285.00 to $304.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.93.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total transaction of $1,567,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DHR traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,316,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,452,891. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $192.51 and a 12 month high of $323.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $292.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 21.00% and a return on equity of 17.68%. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

