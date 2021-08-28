Hyman Charles D Has $13.54 Million Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Hyman Charles D lowered its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in 3M were worth $13,544,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in 3M by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 119,687 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 2.6% in the second quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 27,904 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,543,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 29.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 10,157 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,017,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 14.3% in the first quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence First Trust Co acquired a new position in 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

In other 3M news, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 6,505 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.86, for a total transaction of $1,280,574.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,286,675.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Patrick Banovetz sold 3,236 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.93, for a total value of $640,501.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,666 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,569. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MMM. Wolfe Research downgraded 3M from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $218.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on 3M from $196.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on 3M from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $198.92.

MMM stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $195.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,146,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,387,554. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 52 week low of $156.13 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 44.72% and a net margin of 17.13%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

