Hyman Charles D Has $23.73 Million Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Hyman Charles D lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,801 shares during the period. The Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.7% of Hyman Charles D’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $23,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in The Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in The Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

PG traded down $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $142.31. 4,741,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,044,100. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.59. The stock has a market cap of $348.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.70. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.49% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.48%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group began coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Erste Group raised The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $163.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.58.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 22,344 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.75, for a total transaction of $3,189,606.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,021.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael G. Homan sold 667 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.37, for a total value of $96,294.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 541,024 shares of company stock worth $77,277,688 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

