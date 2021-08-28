Hyman Charles D Has $28.63 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,792 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for about 2.0% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $28,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 30.8% in the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 24,892 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after acquiring an additional 5,856 shares during the period. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,023,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Caliber Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 18.3% in the first quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HD traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $323.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,985,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,025,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $341.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $323.94.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The Home Depot’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.02 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HD. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global downgraded The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $339.52.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

