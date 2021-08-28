Hyman Charles D Has $34.82 Million Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hyman Charles D reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 150,755 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s accounts for approximately 2.4% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Hyman Charles D’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $34,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,462,592 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $11,534,826,000 after acquiring an additional 714,829 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,843,468 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,647,571,000 after acquiring an additional 424,599 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,304,407 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,637,209,000 after acquiring an additional 57,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,472,300 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,450,702,000 after acquiring an additional 566,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of McDonald’s by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,187,117 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,386,780,000 after acquiring an additional 154,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.48. 1,784,024 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,812. The company has a market capitalization of $177.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $202.73 and a twelve month high of $247.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.72% and a negative return on equity of 83.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 85.29%.

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $823,834.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,483 shares in the company, valued at $7,922,603.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $259.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stephens upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

