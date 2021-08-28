Hyman Charles D Has $36.33 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Hyman Charles D trimmed its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,998 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises 2.5% of Hyman Charles D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hyman Charles D owned approximately 0.17% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $36,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000.

NYSEARCA:MDY traded up $9.68 on Friday, reaching $504.96. 1,350,172 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,336. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $321.77 and a 52 week high of $507.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $490.37.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

